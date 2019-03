The Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy hosted its annual Mount Arrowsmith Invitational last weekend.

On Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, gymnasts of all ages and skills from all over Vancouver Island headed to Port Alberni to compete in the invitational.

Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy (PAGA) is located at the top of Argyle Street and offers gymnastics classes for ages 2 and up.