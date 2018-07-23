Emily Hunt of Port Alberni (front; in light green) races in the Girls 1200m during the BC Summer Games in Cowichan. Hunt placed fifth in the event. PHOTO COURTESY LOIS DEELL

Port Alberni athletes medal at BC Summer Games

Games took place on Vancouver Island this year

  • Jul. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A few Port Alberni athletes have returned home with medals after competing in the BC Summer Games in Cowichan last weekend.

Alberni wrestlers led the way with a number of prizes. Owen Spencer (63 kg) and Paige Maher (75 kg) took home gold, while Seth Price (60 kg) grabbed a silver medal. MacKenzie Boudreau (69 kg) and Scott Coulthart (90 kg) finished with bronze.

Isabella Hall, competing in the athletics category for the Vancouver Island-Central Coast zone, won a gold medal in the girls hammer throw, with a result of 38.34 m.

Goaltender Diego Hopkins was also part of the silver medal-winning field lacrosse team for Vancouver Island-Central Coast.

Previous story
Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games
Next story
Langley, Nelson, Abbotsford riders takes top spots in horse vaulting at BC Games

Just Posted

Courtenay roofer wins national competition

  • 20 hours ago

 

Nanaimo musician Astrid Lyre back home after years playing on cruise ships

  • 20 hours ago

 

Woman’s body discovered in ditch near Coquihalla Highway

  • 20 hours ago

 

Port Alberni athletes medal at BC Summer Games

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read