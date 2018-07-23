Port Alberni athletes medal at BC Summer Games

Games took place on Vancouver Island this year

A few Port Alberni athletes have returned home with medals after competing in the BC Summer Games in Cowichan last weekend.

Alberni wrestlers led the way with a number of prizes. Owen Spencer (63 kg) and Paige Maher (75 kg) took home gold, while Seth Price (60 kg) grabbed a silver medal. MacKenzie Boudreau (69 kg) and Scott Coulthart (90 kg) finished with bronze.

Isabella Hall, competing in the athletics category for the Vancouver Island-Central Coast zone, won a gold medal in the girls hammer throw, with a result of 38.34 m.

Goaltender Diego Hopkins was also part of the silver medal-winning field lacrosse team for Vancouver Island-Central Coast.