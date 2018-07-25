Popular Slo-Pitch tournament returns

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

The umpire’s emphatic call of strike or ball will echo through the stands as the annual Sooke Invitational Slo-Pitch tournament takes place at Fred Milne Park from Aug. 4-6.

A total of 27 teams from across Vancouver Island have signed up for the event this year, said Jason Dumont, president of Sooke Slo-Pitch.

“We see quite a few familiar faces coming back every year,” said Dumont, who has been involved in the tournament since 1993. “It’s a good calibre of ball.”

The addition of a non-competitive division a few years ago has proven to be popular, he noted. “It’s helped level the playing field.”

One of the highlights of the tournament is the annual dance, which takes place at the Sooke Community Hall on Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The dance is open to the public, and includes a cash bar and canned music. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and can be purchased at Dumont Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart, Buffy’s Pub and Castle Beer and Wine.

For a look at the tournament schedule, check the Sooke Slo-Pitch page, or call Dumont at 250-744-8852 for more information.

