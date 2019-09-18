Lifeguards in the process of recertifying their credentials practice their skills for dealing with specific situations during a session last weekend at the pool prior to it’s reopening on Monday. (Tom Best photo)

Pool offers subsidized lifeguard training

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is now offering subsidized lifeguard training.

The Bulkley Valley Pool and Recreation Centre is now offering subsidized lifeguard training.

The pool certainly shows what a small facility is capable of as it runs non-stop from before dawn to well after dusk most of the year. Manager Tamara Gillis said one problem this year has been one which seems to be plaguing businesses of all sizes across the country and that is lack of staff.

In a facility such as this, she indicated it is not possible to just pick up people with no background and qualifications and have them start to work on the pool deck. By law, they must have a minimum skill level which has been achieved through courses taken with certified instructors.

In other words, those courses can’t be taken on-line. They have to be done in an aquatic environment, most often a pool.

Gillis said there is an added incentive to take these courses now. Once courses are completed and the candidates have finished a certain duration of employment, those course fees will be reimbursed.

Courses include those necessary for first aid, teaching swimming and lifeguarding. Some of these courses might occur over a single weekend while others are usually conducted over a longer period of time.

Once qualified, like holders of a driver’s licences, they are usually qualified across the country.

Last weekend, a small number of candidates were in the process of recertifying their qualifications by practicing skills which they do not use very often such as spinal injury removals.

Gillis said there is still room on the staff for more lifeguards and instructors and while there will be courses to train new staff, there is certainly room for experienced members. Those interested should contact her at tgillis@bvpool.com by September 28 for more specific information and to arrange for any necessary screening appointments.

Meanwhile, Smithers might not have the biggest pool in the world but it’s certainly a busy one and that industry does not come about without wear and tear on the facility and it’s equipment.

Gillis said she was very pleased with the annual pool draining and maintenance which had just ended and was looking forward to reopening the facility. In addition, to various cleaning and maintenance procedures which can only be done with the pool drained, other upgrading had been accomplished such as new wood on the sauna walls.

Regular facility users are anxious to get back into the facility for swimming, the fitness centre, the climbing walls and the squash courts.

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger hits road with Cops for Cancer

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Housing, mental health services on agendas for minister meetings

    Grand Forks city council meets with municipalities, ministers in Vancouver next week

  • Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

    Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

  • But I can’t sleep at night

    Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia

  • Airport improvements could spur increased use

    Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations

  • Pipeline holds communtiy BBQ

    Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction held a meet and greet BBQ Sept. 13 in Houston at the Steelhead Park. They served a nice lunch and gave the opportunity for the Houston community to come down and meet people who work for the company. (L-R) Brett MacEachern, Safety, Greg Cano, chief Operating Officer, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction and Jamie Gunn, construction. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Requiem for the Living

    The Bulkley Valley Christmas Choir to recreate their Carnegie Hall experience

  • Council approves Tim Hortons exterior renovation

    Entrances will feature peaked roofs with decorative braces fitting Town's "Alpine Theme"