Poker Tournament at the Longhouse all day Saturday

The fan favourite Mountain Race is one of the most anticipated, unique events held during the Williams Lake Stampede. Riders descend down the hillside from Oliver Street, enter the race track and ride into the grandstand in front of cheering fans. (Tribune file photo)

Anyone looking to help fundraise for the 2019 Williams Lake Stampede Mountain Race is invited to a poker tournament, loonie auction and dance this Saturday, March 16 at the Longhouse in Williams Lake.

The 2019 Williams Lake Stampede Mountain House Fundraiser gets underway with a Texas hold’em poker tournament with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the tournament starting at noon. There will be a $35 buy-in ($20 to pot, $10 to fundraiser, $5 to bounty), $20 rebuys (pot money) and a $20 top-up ($10 to pot, $10 to fundraiser).

In the evening, dance to the sounds of Kordaroy, beginning at 8:30 p.m. and running until 2 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. Tickets are available at the door. There will be a cash bar from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. A loonie auction will also be available throughout the day with an 8 p.m. draw. Proceeds from the event will go to the 2019 Williams Lake Mountain Race jackpot.