Plenty of fun had by all participants in Harvest Fair reining, gymkhana, sorting

The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds rodeo arena, and indoor and outdoor Trail Riders arena were busy throughout the weekend at the 42nd Annual Harvest Fair.
Competitors, split up in multiple disciplines, divided and conquered in their respective equine events competing in a reining show, cattle sorting and a gymkhana.
Results from each of the three events are as follows:
Harvest Fair Reining Fall Fair Schooling Show Results
Open
First: Mike King
Rookie
First: Mike King
Future Reiner
First: Nell Kika
Beginner 1
First: Becky Yochman
Second: Laurie Brown
Beginner Lope
First: Laurie Brown
Second: Becky Yochman, Cynthia English
Third: Lily Kika
Beginner 2
First: Becky Yochman
Green Rider
First: Cynthia English
Williams Lake Harvest Fair Cattle Sorting
At the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Cattle Sorting, $1,800 was paid out to top eight riders.
Twenty-four riders were split into four groups of six. Each rider competed with each of the five other riders in their pool, where participants tallied an individual cattle sort total.
From there, the top two in each of the four pools with the most cattle sorted in each pool squared off in the final with the payout going to the top riders with the most cattle sorted.
First: $580 – LeeAnn Crosina with 72 head
Second: $435 – Rick Brandson with 66 head
Third: $290 – Nikki Miles with 64 head
Fourth: $145 – Al Wilson with 56 head
Fifth: $100 – Monica Sellars with 56 head
Sixth: $100 – Nicole Roberts with 56 head
Tie was split based on who had the most clean runs.
Seventh: $75 – Adella Dyck with 49 head
Eighth: $75 – Douglas McKay with 44 head
Harvest Fair Jackpot Gymkhana
Sixteen competitors took part in the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Annual Jackpot Gymkhana during the weekend at the Outdoor Trail Riders Arena.
Participants, ranging in age from two years old to 60-plus, all enjoyed a great day of equine fun competing in five events: barrel racing, speed barrels, poles, stakes and keyhole for cash payout of all entry fees totalling $400 and another added $500 to third place in each event.
Organizer Debbie Fadenrecht noted Pat Coster was named sportswoman of the day for her selfless act of loaning her horse to one of the competitors when her horse was injured part way through the day.
“A huge thanks to all the volunteers who helped make the day a success,” Fadenrecht said. “A great day was had by all involved.”
The following are the results from this year’s gymkhana at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair:
Six and Under
First: Remee Twan
Second: Piper Twan
Third: Rayna Peterson
7 to 11 Years Old
First: Ashton Petruk
Second: Renee Seelhof
Third: Carley Moe
Fourth: Payton Purdy
12 to 16 Years Old
First: Sara McFarland
Second: Riata Seelhof
Third: Dallas Moe
Fourth: Kallie Sailor
Fifth: Kallie Sailor
17 to 39 Years Old
First: Tiana Johnny
Second: Jennifer Rempel
Third: Tanislee Evans
40-plus Years Old
First: Pat Coster
