Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Some of the action during Little Britches 2017. File photo.

The cowboy culture is rich inside the Cariboo and the month of May has various western themed events to enjoy.

BS and Drive

Taking place at the Huber Farm and Equestrian Centre in 70 Mile House, the BS and Drive serves as a prelude to two events later in the summer. The two-day event starts on May 18, where people can take carriage driving lessons and drive for fun. On May 19, they will race for real starting at 9 a.m. and going to 2:30 p.m. There will also be obstacle courses, dressage competition and a three-kilometres marathon.

“They [spectators] can see some really good drivers, starting some young stock and showing what they expect from their houses for the year,” said organizer Ken Huber. “It’s not a huge event, it’s one that gets people dusted off to get into the show season.”

The event brings drivers throughout the province and so far, according to Ken Huber, eight people have signed up.

People can also come enjoy a potluck at the Horse Council BC sanctioned event both nights, where they can meet the drivers and talk about the sport.

Little Britches Rodeo

Time to let the kids put on their best John Wayne and Annie Oakley during the junior rodeo.

The Under-14 rodeo event will take place on May 19 and 20, kicking off at 9 a.m. both days at the Outriders Grounds behind the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

Entry fees are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and kids under six get free entry. The goat clown chase will also happen again for kids nine and under, participation for that is of no cost.

151st Clinton Annual Ball

Clinton held its first ball in 1868 and hasn’t looked back since. The ball will take place May 19 at the Memorial Hall.

Tickets for the ball are already sold out, with roughly 160 tickets being sold. The ball will also make its return to the Clinton Memorial Hall, where it has been since 1920 except last year when it was moved to the local arena to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Because the ball is a historic event, it always has a theme behind it that celebrates the village’s past. This year it is focusing on the various nations and cultures that settled Clinton from all over the world.

Music will be provided by the Evergreen Drifters and surprise entertainment. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton Annual Rodeo

One of 20 sanctioned British Columbia Rodeo Association (BCRA) circuit rodeos will take place on May 26 and 27 at the Clinton Rodeo Grounds.

“[Spectators] should expect an exciting, fast-paced, action-packed day, I’d say,” said Jane Munro, former president and now advisor, of what spectators should anticipate.

The action starts at 1 p.m. each day, with events ranging from bareback bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and much more.

A recent addition will be sheep riding also know as mutton busting, which hasn’t been at the rodeo for a while.

A free mechanical bull is also available for children to try out for free all day long. Kids can try out mini-bronc riding again, which was a hit last year.

After the rodeo finishes, a steak dinner and a barn dance will happen.

The organizing body is still looking for volunteers to help out. If interested, call Munro at 250-459-2478 or Katie McCullough at 250-319-3484.

