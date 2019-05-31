Playing Pickleball Down Under

By Judith Klontz

Wow, ten weeks goes really fast when one is Down Under in Australia.

So glad to be back and able to play Pickleball here in Barriere again. I was only able to play one time while away, as Pickleball is currently only played in the major city of Brisbane in Queensland.

Pickleball is still in its infancy there, but that has not stopped players from gaining plenty of experience. Various courts and times are booked through the internet via a particular system called ‘MeetUp’. One books online for the date and time and once the courts are full, you go onto a waiting list to play. It costs a bit more to play Pickleball there as well, $20 per two hour session versus $5 here in Barriere.

Pickleball in Australia is an expensive venture if one wants to play more than one day per week. I did go to one session and it was played in an indoor facility, I had to drive 40 minutes through Brisbane traffic ( think Vancouver – but with lots of overpasses and merging lanes). It was a bit warm in there, even with large industrial fans and air conditioning ( I might have perspired off a kilo or two that evening ). Other sports were played at the same time – indoor soccer and indoor net ball (so it was a tad loud). We were in a ‘huge’ sporting complex.

The Pickleballers were very friendly, and I was so happy that I could hold my own…even with my limited experience.

Back in Barriere this past Friday I played at The Ridge (1-3 p.m.) and was shocked but happy to see how well everyone’s skill level had improved. Me, I was hitting the ball out of the court and missing my serves. I need to get back into the swing of things quickly and try to fit in a few Monday and Tuesday session (2-4 p.m.) at The Ridge.

If anyone is interested, there is a Ladies FUN Pickleball Tournament being held in Kamloops on Saturday, June 15, starting at 8:45 a.m., to be held at the outdoor courts at Riverside Park. This is sponsored by Runner’s Sole in Kamloops and put on by the Kamloops Pickleball club. There is a maximum of 80 players and the first 80 PAID participants will be played.

So, if you are thinking of trying this out, get in sooner than later, there are all levels of play from 2.0 (very beginner) to 5.0 ( well experienced). I know a few of the Pickleball players from the Lower North Thompson have already registered. Contact treasurerkpbc@gmail.com or Runner’s Sole at 1395 Hillside Drive (250-377-4055)

It would be great to see more players from the Lower North Thompson attending.