Players, parents, coaches urged to join baseball caravan

Players, coaches urged to join Caravan

The BC Baseball Coaches Caravan is making its way to Parksville Qualicum Beach.

The Coaches Caravan is delivered by BC Baseball free of charge in partnership with local associations, and designed to give players, coaches and parents the ultimate launch into the spring baseball season. They will be at Springwood Park on April 20. Oceanside Minor Baseball is encouraging coaches, players, and parents to participate.

The caravan is targeted at players from Blastball to 13U (Peewee). Players, parents and coaches will be on the field working together with the caravan coaches, who will provide them with simple drills and games they can use at practice and at home with the players.

The other aspect that the caravan coaches strongly emphasize is the importance of positive, fun, dialogue around the game. The energy at the event is expected to be upbeat and enthusiastic

The caravan will brings their own equipment but players will need their gloves. The caravan runs a total of 3 hours — 90 minutes to the 7U/9U (Blastball/Rookie/Tadpole) group and 90 minutes to the 11U/13U (Mosquito/Pee Wee) group.

Registration for Team BC Camp is now on

The 2019 Team BC Selects ID Camp registration is now open.

This program brings together the very best players in the province. Those selected through the ID Camp evaluations will be invited to attend a three-day Development Camp with hand-selected, high-performance coaches and instructors. It will be held in Nanaimo on April 14.

To register go to: https://bcminorbaseball.sportngin.com/register/form/086097438

For more information contact Mike Kelly at okpal@yahoo.ca

— NEWS Staff