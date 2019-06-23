“Play ball” – Chu Chua Chiefs and U16 Team

Barriere's Wanda Nystoruk, says she "Loves the small town support for our kids sports" in a recent Facebook post thanking the Chu Chua Chiefs ball team for playing a game against the Barriere U16 Giants team. The U16 team was made up of local kids, along with five players from Clearwater.

“It was a great evening of ball,” said Nystoruk, “We don’t have any other teams in this league to play, and we are hosting the Provincials here this July. We need these practice games.”

Pictured are the Chu Chua Chiefs and the Barriere U16 Giants team.

(Facebook photo:)