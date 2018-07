Games to be played all weekend

Action was well underway Saturday at South Surrey’s Softball City.

Canada Cup games began at 10:30 a.m., with international appearances made by New Zealand and the Philippines.

Later in the afternoon, Canada Elite faced Calahoo Erins; the New Zealand Emerging Sox took on the TriCity Titans 02; the Parksville Rage faced Langley Extreme 00 and Surrey Storm U16B face CVI Rage.

