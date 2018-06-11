Pitt’s August astonishes on junior golf tour

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event was held at Eaglequest Coyote Creek in Surrey.

Jaden August of Pitt Meadows shot a final round 66 Sunday in winning the boys’ 9-10 age division of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event at Eaglequest Coyote Creek in Surrey.

August, 9, made two birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey in shooting a one-over par 66. It was his second tour win.

“I chipped in for birdie on No. 13, definitely my best hole of the day, and helped give me confidence to finish strong,” August said.

Only two-shots back was Sky Sun, 10, of Vancouver, who now has one win and two runner-up finishes in three MJT Mini Tour starts so far this season.

In the MJT boys’ 11–12 division, Joshua Ince, 12, of New Westminster, was able to hold off Emil Liddell, 11, of Vancouver by carding a 72, to win by one stroke.

A timely birdie on the 14th hole kept Ince in the hunt.

After being runner-up at the previous two MJT Mini-Tour stops, Ethan Zeng, 8, of Vancouver was able to break through for his first MJT boys’ under-8 win of the season shooting 77 on Sunday at Coyote Creek.

Runner-up honours this time went to Yul Koh, 7, of Surrey after finishing two shots behind Zeng at 79.

Kathleen Dunn, 7, of Surrey, shot a final-round 93 to win the MJT girls’ u-8 title. The highlight of her round came at the tough ninth hole where she carded a birdie.

This was Dunn’s third tournament of the year and her first time breaking 100.

Ha Young Chang, 10, of Surrey was victorious in the MJT girls’ 9-10 division in her first start of the season on the MJT Mini-Tour. Chang shot 82 to win by 11 shots. Runner-up was Hanna Karlgren, 10, of Surrey.

Surrey’s Jia An, 12, took home her first MJT girls’ 11-12 title of the season after a round of 73 to win by two-strokes over June Hsiao, 11, of Coquitlam.

Next on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Mini-Tour schedule is July 9 at Musqueam Golf Course in Vancouver.

This event will serve as a qualifier for the U.S. Kids British Championship. Participants will also earn points towards the season long Order of Merit race, which will determine the field for the 2018 MJT Mini-Tour National Championship to be held at Tsawwassen Springs in Tsawwassen, Aug. 23 and 24.