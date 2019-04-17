Pitt Meadows pickleball pro captures gold

Steve Deakin wins doubles event in Washington State

Pitt Meadows pickleball pro Steve Deakin (right), alongside partner Rick Witsken, captured gold in the men’s open doubles division at the 2019 International Indoor Pickleball Championships in Centralia, Wash.(Contributed)

Pitt Meadows pickleball professional Steve Deakin had a big win.

Team Selkirk’s Deakin, alongside partner Rick Witsken, captured gold in the men’s open doubles division at the 2019 International Indoor Pickleball Championships from March 26-31, at Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia, Washington.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and with more than 3.3 million players, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Selkirk Sport is a leading pickleball paddle and accessories brand.

