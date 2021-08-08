Pitt Meadows golfer finishes second in junior tournament

Jaden August had a second place finish on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf’s B.C. tour event in Chilliwack. (MLJ/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows pee wee golfer was on target as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s top-rated three-day event took place this past week in Chilliwack.

There was a wait-listed field of 100 elite young golfers in the 17th annual, World Amateur Golf-ranked MJT Odlum Brown Classic at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club. The tournament ran Aug. 3-5 in near-perfect golf conditions, yielding great scores from all six divisions.

Showing score improvements each day was pee wee second-place finisher Jaden August, 12, of Pitt Meadows, who recorded scores of 83, 75, and 70 (228, +12).

He won an MJT Booster Juice BounceBack awards for most improved score from round one to round two.

Ethan Zeng, 12, of Vancouver, captured the MJT Peewee Boys Odlum Brown Classic trophy with a trio of 75s (225, +9). Zeng, who has played 50 events on the MJT mini and junior tours since joining a few years ago, earned his first 2021 MJT Junior Tour title of the season.

The next stop in BC takes place in Langley for the MJT G&G Prodigy Series at Pagoda Ridge Golf Course on August 26 and 27. More details can be found online at www.maplejt.com.

