Pitchers push Velocity past Kelowna

Jordyn Topping and Rachel Snobelen combined to strike out seven and scatter five hits as the Vernon UniFirst Velocity grounded Kelowna 15-9 in Pee Wee U14 girls fastball action Tuesday night at Grahame Park.

Third baseman Kiye Laiye Cuthbert stopped Kelowna from scoring in the third inning with a great fly-ball catch and went 2-for-2.

Catcher Lily Roberts went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs.

“The girls were fired up in this game as they had lost to Kelowna in the previous action,” said Velocity coach Chris Topping. “Confidence is growing with every game.”

The Velocity grounded Sorrento 18-7 in earlier Pee Wee girls play at Riverside Park in Enderby.

Pitcher Jordyn Topping pitched two shutout innings, striking out two.

Centrefielder River Taylor went 3-for-4 with three singles and also ended the second inning with a long out and then doubled off the Sorrento base runner to end the inning.

Left fielder J’Lee Howitt went 4-for-4 at the plate with three singles. Catcher Lily Roberts went 3-for-3 with four RBI.

“Everything came together today,” said Topping. “All players got on base and we had strong pitching from Jordyn Topping and Rachel Snobelen.”