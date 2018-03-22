Pirates win fourth hockey title

The Happy's Source for Sports Pirates won the Comox Valley Commercial Hockey League playoffs last week to give them the title for the fourth year in a row.

Comox Valley Commercial Hockey League champion Happy’s Source for Sports Pirates. Top row, from left: Richard Deluca, Cameron McDonald, Nik Riley, Brian Rideout, Jackson Garrett and Mike Markland. Front: Cody Eliason, Drew Dennis, Alec Dennis, Lawrence Pattinson, Dallas McDonald, Zack Macintyre and James Harvie. Missing: Jack Surgenor, Jordan Kerr, Wade Bartlett and coach Dave Eliason. Photo supplied

The three-game final had the Pirates up against the CSN Reliable/Jeff Crisp Realty Rippers.

The teams split the first two games to set the stage for a winner-takes-all game three.

The Pirates won the third game by a score of 6-3. Captain Lawrence Pattinson was presented the CVCHL trophy once again.