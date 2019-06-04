Pirates win four, regain first place

The Mid Island Pirates swept a four-game homestand this past weekend and are back on top of the B.C. Premier Baseball League.

The Hub City Paving Pirates defeated the North Delta Blue Jays by scores of 4-3 and 3-1 on Saturday at Serauxmen Stadium, then got past the Coquitlam Reds, one of the league’s best teams, by scores of 4-3 and 1-0 on Sunday.

In the first game of the weekend, Marcus Steen and Connor Caskenette each went 2-for-4 at the plate and Colby Neff threw 1 1/3 innings for the win.

The late game Saturday saw Steen go 3-for-3 at the plate. Caskenette drove in two runs and Josh Hill threw a complete-game victory.

In Sunday’s early game, Wyatt Dorman led the Pirates’ offence, going 2-for-3. Jackson Stephen threw a complete-game win.

The weekend finale saw Ryan Waatainen with a big game, throwing six shutout innings for the win and also helping his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate. Aaron Marsh was also 2-for-3.

In other Pirates news, seven members of the team were selected for invites to the BCPBL All-Star Game on June 15 in Langley. Named to the team were pitchers Dylan Brock, Hill, Neff and Waatainen, catcher Caskenette and infielders Marsh and Steen.

GAME ON … Next action for the Pirates is a road game June 12 against the Parksville Royals. Mid Island is then back home June 16 for a doubleheader against the Victoria Eagles; game times at Serauxmen Stadium will be noon and 2:30 p.m.

