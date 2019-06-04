Pirates win four, regain first place

Mid Island Pirates baseball team sweeps pair of home doubleheaders

The Mid Island Pirates swept a four-game homestand this past weekend and are back on top of the B.C. Premier Baseball League.

The Hub City Paving Pirates defeated the North Delta Blue Jays by scores of 4-3 and 3-1 on Saturday at Serauxmen Stadium, then got past the Coquitlam Reds, one of the league’s best teams, by scores of 4-3 and 1-0 on Sunday.

In the first game of the weekend, Marcus Steen and Connor Caskenette each went 2-for-4 at the plate and Colby Neff threw 1 1/3 innings for the win.

The late game Saturday saw Steen go 3-for-3 at the plate. Caskenette drove in two runs and Josh Hill threw a complete-game victory.

In Sunday’s early game, Wyatt Dorman led the Pirates’ offence, going 2-for-3. Jackson Stephen threw a complete-game win.

The weekend finale saw Ryan Waatainen with a big game, throwing six shutout innings for the win and also helping his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate. Aaron Marsh was also 2-for-3.

In other Pirates news, seven members of the team were selected for invites to the BCPBL All-Star Game on June 15 in Langley. Named to the team were pitchers Dylan Brock, Hill, Neff and Waatainen, catcher Caskenette and infielders Marsh and Steen.

GAME ON … Next action for the Pirates is a road game June 12 against the Parksville Royals. Mid Island is then back home June 16 for a doubleheader against the Victoria Eagles; game times at Serauxmen Stadium will be noon and 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Nanaimo pitcher chosen in Major League Baseball draft

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three Trinity Western athletes join Team Canada
Next story
Penticton BMX Club pedals in the Race for Life

Just Posted

Most Read