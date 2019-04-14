Pirates win all four on opening weekend of baseball season

Mid Island Pirates batter Jackson Stephen fouls off a pitch during a game Saturday against the Whalley Chiefs at Serauxmen Stadium. The Pirates won 9-1. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Mid Island Pirates had a perfect start to the B.C. Premier Baseball League season.

The Hub City Paving Pirates won all four of their games on the first weekend of the season, sweeping the Whalley Chiefs in a home doubleheader Saturday and then doing the same to the White Rock Tritons the next day on the road.

Not only did the Pirates win all their games, they won big, with all four of the games blowouts. Nanaimo won 9-1 and 10-0 against Whalley on opening day, then handled White Rock by scores of 13-3 and 8-3 on Sunday.

Doug Rogers, Pirates manager, said through pre-season and now the opening weekend, the team has created a winning atmosphere.

“It’s fun, obviously, going 4-0 and we feel pretty good about ourselves,” he said.

All facets of the game were working, the manager said, and noted that there were a lot of contributors.

“Pitching, defence, and timely hitting … they all showed their face over the course of the weekend,” Rogers said. “We had some big contributions from the bottom of our order and if that continues to happen, we’re going to be really tough to beat.”

In the season opener, starter Dylan Brock threw six innings and finished with 14 strikeouts. Jackson Stephen and Wyatt Dorman had two RBIs each, Aaron Marsh had a single and a triple and Brody Deverill also had two hits.

Mid Island Pirates perfect on opening weekend. Won 9-1 and 10-0 yesterday against the Whalley Chiefs, then swept the White Rock Tritons today on the road, 13-3 and 8-3. #Nanaimo #Pirates pic.twitter.com/VlZQCAeFJq — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) April 15, 2019

In the mercy-rule-shortened late game, Stephen struck out six over five innings, Odhan Manhas was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Connor Carson and Mackinnon Homeniuk had two RBIs as well.

Sunday started with Stephen going 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Dorman 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Homeniuk 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Josh Hill threw a complete game.

The weekend finale saw Manhas and Deverill both go 3-for-4 and Hill and Marsh had two RBIs apiece. Ryan Waatainen struck out six batters over six innings for the win.

Rogers said the things that worked on opening weekend should work against any opponent.

“You make routine plays and you’re going to put yourself in a position to win every baseball game you play,” he said.

GAME ON … The Pirates visit the Victoria Eagles on Sunday, April 21, and then have an Easter Monday doubleheader against the Victoria Mariners at Serauxmen Stadium, with games at noon and 2:30 p.m.

Fans at the Mid Island Pirates' home opener yesterday saw some history. From what I understand, Marika Lyszczyk's start on the mound for the Whalley Chiefs marked the first time a girl was starting pitcher in a BCPBL game. 3IP, 4H, 3ER. #sports pic.twitter.com/3LKPU4bRVP — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) April 15, 2019

