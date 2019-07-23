Pirates will play for pennant in home park

The Mid Island Pirates have a chance to carry the pennant into playoffs.

The Hub City Paving Pirates (36-10) won both their games on the road today, July 23, against the Whalley Chiefs, putting themselves in position to be able to win the pennant – the regular-season B.C. Premier Baseball League title – in their home park Wednesday, July 24.

Nanaimo was dominant in sweeping a doubleheader against the Whalley Chiefs on Tuesday on the mainland, with both games shortened due to the mercy rule, and the Pirates winning 17-4 and 12-0.

RELATED: Pirates have a chance to win pennant

In the first game, Connor Caskenette hit a double and a home run and finished with four RBIs. Jackson Stephen had two hits and two RBIs. Wyatt Dorman and Ryan Waatainen had two hits each and Aaron Marsh and Marcus Steen had two RBIs apiece. Dylan Wilkinson threw five innings for the win, giving up three hits.

In the shutout, Marsh was 3-for-3 at the plate and Steen was 3-for-4. Stephen again had two hits and two RBIs and Caskenette and Matthew Simpson also had two hits. Dylan Brock had two RBIs. Dorman was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit and striking out six over five innings.

Because of the two victories Tuesday, the Pirates can now win the BCPBL pennant if they win one or both of Wednesday’s home games against the UBC Thunderbirds.

GAME ON … The Pirates and T-birds play Wednesday, July 24, at noon and 2:30 p.m. at Serauxmen Stadium. Admission is free.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter