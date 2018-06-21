Pirates poised to pick things up

Mid Island Pirates player Dylan Brock warms up at third base between innings of a game last month against the Langley Blaze at Serauxmen Stadium.KARL YU/THE NEWS Bulletin

The Mid Island Pirates are finding ways to stick around in games in the B.C. Premier Baseball League.

The Hub City Paving Pirates remain in the mix for a post-season berth despite having played a challenging schedule through the early part of the season.

“We’ve got through the tough part of the schedule and we kind of took it on the chin a little bit from some better teams, but in the process, got better,” said Doug Rogers, Pirates manager. “We should be able to make some ground up, I think, get into a playoff spot or maybe even a little higher and maybe scare somebody.”

He said he’s seen improvements in all facets of the game, both with the fundamentals of the game and also with some of the ways guys are playing smart baseball, the manager said.

“The team is still young, but they are improving, which is a really, really good sign,” he said.

Rogers said the coaching staff is trying to teach a lot of different things at once and the players seem to be doing their best to soak it all up.

The manager said the team’s offence has been getting better as the season has gone on and the Pirates are scoring enough runs to give themselves chances to win.

The pitching has also been good lately, he said, as some strong outings at a recent exhibition tournament have carried over into league play.

The Pirates played against the Parksville Royals on Wednesday and fell 9-6. Drew Hnatyshyn had three RBIs for Mid Island and Connor Caskenette and Jayden Marsh had two hits each. The Pirates are now getting ready for road games against the Whalley Chiefs on Saturday, June 23.

The Mid Island Pirates organization then has a major fundraiser with a garage sale and bottle drive Sunday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Serauxmen Stadium parking lot.

“If you have 15 or 20 families donating stuff, it’s going to be big,” Rogers said.

GAME ON … The Pirates junior team hosts the Abbotsford Cardinals on Sunday, June 24, with game times at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

