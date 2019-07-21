Pirates have a chance to win pennant

Mid Island Pirates batter Wyatt Dorman hits a sacrifice fly to stake his team to an early 3-0 lead during a game against the Langley Blaze on Sunday at Serauxmen Stadium. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Mid Island Pirates have a chance to take away at least one top prize in the premier league – they’re in position to potentially win the pennant.

The Hub City Paving Pirates (34-10), after sweeping the tough Langley Blaze today at Serauxmen Stadium, are alone in first place in the B.C. Premier Baseball League. Nanaimo plays two midweek doubleheaders over the next few days and if the Pirates win three out of four, they finish first and capture the pennant for the first time since 2011.

It would be a major accomplishment, said Doug Rogers, Pirates manager.

“It’s longevity,” he said. “You were the best team all year; you ended up the best team all year over a course of 48 games. In the playoffs, anything can happen.”

The Pirates stayed in contention for the pennant thanks to their two wins agains the Langley Blaze (34-14) on Sunday. Had the Blaze won both games, they would have clinched the pennant for themselves.

“When we do play teams like Langley, North Shore and Coquitlam, the top of the scale, we’re able to raise our game. The kids responded well,” Rogers said. “I was proud of them today … I was impressed wit their effort and their concentration level.”

The Pirates came out swinging with three runs in the first inning of the first game, and even though they didn’t maintain that output, they found other ways to be successful.

“A couple kids had big days and overall, we did the right things as far as playing little ball,” Rogers said.

That was true in the first game as the Pirates squeezed home the decisive run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win. Aaron Marsh, who had already doubled and tripled, had the game-winning RBI, scoring Mackinnon Homeniuk, who finished the game 2-for-3. Marcus Steen was 2-for-4 and Colby Neff threw one inning of relief for the win.

In the rematch, Dylan Brock earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight. Marsh, who was 2-for-3, and Connor Caskenette, who had two RBIs, led the offence.

GAME ON … The Pirates visit the last-place Whalley Chiefs on Tuesday for a doubleheader, and if they win one or two of those games, then they will be in position to have a chance to win the pennant on home field on Wednesday, July 24, at Serauxmen Stadum, when the UBC Thunderbirds visit for a doubleheader. Game times are noon and 2:30 p.m. The Pirates will start the playoffs Saturday, July 27, at home at Serauxmen against a to-be-determined opponent.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter