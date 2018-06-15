Piranhas medal in Nelson, Trail

The team is off to a good start this year.

The team swam in Nelson late May, and followed it up with a competition in Trail over the weekend. (Jessica Woods/Submitted)

By Jessica Woods, coach

The Grand Forks Piranhas team has gotten the year off to a good start with two competitions recently in Nelson and Trail.

The team started the season in style, winning the first swim meet of the season in Nelson at the end of May, edging out third place Kimberley and second place Nelson.

There were many best times achieved, and a handful of meet records were broken by Piranha swimmers throughout the weekend.

Emma Lewis finished first in Division Two girls. Jasmine Konken earned second place in Division Five.

Division Four boys saw two Piranhas place. Michael Konken in second, and Kohei Dunnet in first.

Three Piranhas medaled in Division Six girls. Sydney Gunther placed second, and Shian Corbeil and Kiyomi Dunnet both tied for gold.

Assistant Coach Ethan Argue placed first in division six boys, and Head Coach Jessica Woods placed second in division eight girls to round out the medal count.

The Piranhas had another fantastic weekend racing in Trail last weekend, winning their second meet of the season. It was also the team’s largest turnout of the season, with 33 swimmers. The Piranhas swam lots of best times throughout the weekend, and swimmer Emma Lewis won the best time draw.

Emma Lewis finished first overall in division two girls.

Two Piranhas placed in Division Two boys. Kaz Dunnet finished third overall, and Brett Friesen placed second overall.

Division Three boys also saw two Piranhas place. Michael Konken placed second overall, and Lincoln Faulkner placed first overall.

Kohei Dunnet placed third overall in Division Four boys.

Jasmine Konken placed second overall in Division Five girls.

Both Kiyomi Dunnet and Shian Corbeil tied for first overall in Division Six girls.

Assistant Coach Ethan Argue placed first overall in Division Six boys, and Head Coach Jessica Woods placed second overall in Division Eight girls to wrap up the medal count.

The Piranhas would also like to extend a gracious thank you to the Kimberley Seahorses for their donation to the food bank, and the Trail Stingrays for their donation to our swim team.

The Piranha’s next meet will be in Creston on June 23 and 24.