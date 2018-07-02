Pinns drop Vancouver United 2-1

The Pinnacles had a hard fight taking on the Vancouver United Football Club in a home game Sunday, but prevailed 2-1. Steve Kidd/Western News

The Tim Hortons Pinnacles handed Vancouver United FC their first loss of the Pacific Coast Soccer League season on Sunday afternoon, 2-1 at Kings Park.

It was also the debut of Excelsior Rotterdam U19 coach Marinus Barendregt.

James Fraser, the team’s leader in goals, scored twice to give him four on the season. On his first goal he was able to chip it by the goalkeeper, and on his second, he finished a play set up by Andre Perez.

“That is good. The result is the important thing. I think we can make more goals and to win the game earlier. It’s good for the boys,” said Barendregt.

Barendregt liked what he saw from the group:

“The mental, the fighting for it,” he said. “They want to play for each other. We make a game plan and everybody understand it and work for it. I think when they are older, then I think a little bit smarter. You have to give everything. They do that, all the boys.”

The Pinnacles five remaining regular season games are on the road, the next being against the ASA Devils on July 7. The Pinnacles improved to two wins, one draw and four losses. They are three points out of the final playoff berth.