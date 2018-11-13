Pilots fly into first place

The Abbotsford Pilots red hot start to November continued on Friday, and was only momentarily paused by a broken pane of glass in Mission.

Abbotsford hosted the lowly Surrey Knights on Friday at the MSA Arena, and dominated from the game’s opening moments.

Captain Baylee Wright scored 12 seconds into the opening frame and the Pilots led 5-0 after the first period. The club added three more goals over the final 40 minutes to earn the 8-0 win.

Wright and Jacob De Waal had two goals apiece, with Noah Findlater, Roy McClure, Thomas Pickering and Ethan Willoughby also adding goals.

Wright collected five points to add to his Pacific Junior Hockey League leading 53 points in 20 games, and De Waal added three and he is now second in league scoring with 36 points. Pilots forward Cameron Obcena is now third in league scoring after recording three points in Friday’s win to reach 32 points this season.

Other Pilots with multi-point games included: Willoughby, McClure and Tyler Wickman.

Goalies Keaton Dyck and Daniel Zuvic shared the shutout, with Dyck making 11 saves in the first two periods to be credited with the win and Zuvic making four saves in the third. Abbotsford outshot Surrey 68-15 in the win.

The Pilots were then scheduled to take on the Mission City Outlaws on the road on Saturday, but a broken pane of glass cancelled that game.

A puck broke the glass during warm up so game is delayed until the glass is replaced !!ï¸ — Abbotsford Pilots (@AbbyPilots) November 11, 2018

Their solution to the glass problem is a piece of ply wood… let’s see how this goes… — Abbotsford Pilots (@AbbyPilots) November 11, 2018

An errant shot destroyed a panel of glass in the visitors end of the Mission Leisure Centre, and a piece of plywood was used as a replacement but it was then decided to cancel the game entirely.

!!ï¸Game is cancelled and to be rescheduled !!ï¸ — Abbotsford Pilots (@AbbyPilots) November 11, 2018

The Outlaws and Pilots game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Abbotsford vaulted over the Langley Trappers into first place in the Harold Brittain conference after Friday’s win, and the club now has a record of 12-7-1. The Pilots its fourth overall in the PJHL.

The team next hosts the Richmond Sockeyes on Friday. Face-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the MSA Arena.

For more on the team, visit abbotsfordpilots.com.