Piggies fall short but learn a lot from loss

The Cowichan Piggies may not have beaten United last Saturday, but the Div. 1 men’s rugby match in Coquitlam was not without its merits for the losing side.

“It was actually a good motivational game,” said Sean Williams, who served as Cowichan Captain. “Every player learned a lot that game.”

Cowichan went over with just 13 players, including two who hadn’t played rugby since high school. Two players short of a full lineup to begin the game, the Piggies lost Williams to injury about 15 minutes in, and Colten Smith was sidelined soon after that. Cowichan coach Andrew Wright had to enter the game, and actually scored a try, as did newcomer Brendan Porter, as the Piggies lost 60-12.

Williams was proud of the way his teammates performed under difficult circumstances.

“We played physically with them,” he said. “We weren’t going to let them push us around.”

The Piggies have a bye this weekend, then visit the Port Alberni Black Sheep on March 30.