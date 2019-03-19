Pickleball to be featured at 55+ Games

The Comox Valley Pickleball Association and Academy hosted the Step Up Your Game pickleball clinic March 9 at the Comox Community Centre.

In association with the 55+ BC Games, sponsorship was offered to Zone 2 (Vancouver Island North) by the Province and Viasport in an effort to boost a sport featured at this year’s Games in Kelowna in September.

“In the Comox Valley, pickleball is a booming sport and we are very lucky to have a team of four IPTPA qualified pickleball coaches. Together in an effort to host this clinic, 24 participants came from all over Zone 2 to learn, have fun, and hopefully register for the 55+ BC Games this year,” said Jill Nelson, tournament organizer and Area 4 Comox Valley rep for the 55+ BC Games.

For information about registering in any sport at the Sept. 10 – 14 Games in Kelowna, visit www.55plusbcgames.org or email Nelson:hi-focus@shaw.ca