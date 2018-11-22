Pickleball played at Seniors Hall in Barriere

The first games of Pickleball in Barriere were played at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Barriere and District Senior Society Hall, 4431 Barriere Town Road.

Unbeknownst to Judi Klontz (organiser of the Pickleball Clinic which was recently held in Little Fort); two active members of the Barriere and District Senior Society (B&DSS), Laura-Lee Austin (president) and Zelda Copley had signed up for the clinic to see what “this” Pickleball was all about. They had heard whispers of the game for the past year and wanted to investigate this activity for themselves; as well as to see if this might be something the Barriere and District Senior Society could be part of.

They were not disappointed, and inquired to see if Pickleball could be played at the center. The following week an inspection of the B&DSS hall deemed that the venue could just fit in a Pickleball court. Approval was made to go ahead and order the required equipment and the following Tuesday, Nov. 6, Cliff Doerksen, Mary McLellan and Judi Klontz measured and taped out the court. As soon as the lines were down and the net put up – it was ‘GAME ON’.

The Barriere and District Seniors Society not only have a venue to play Pickleball on one court, but are also the owners of the required equipment: One quality net, four paddles (approved for competition), lot of balls and a book “Pickleball Fundamentals”. The B&DSS will be open to play Pickleball every Tuesday from 2 – 4 p.m. and then again from 6 – 8 p.m. New players are showing up for each session, both in Barriere and Little Fort (6 – 8 p.m. Fridays) with players traveling to Little Fort from Barriere to feed their desire for a game that is so much fun.

Everyone is welcome to come out and see what all the fuss is about. This sport is not just for seniors and the B&DSS welcomes everyone into their hall.

This is evident by some of the recent activities held at the hall: Flu clinic, Carpet Bowling, Cards, Flea Markets, Thursday Night Monthly Dinner, Birthday Parties, Celebration of Life and now Pickleball. With their large flat grassed outdoor area (complete with covered picnic tables), it is envisioned that this Spring will be buzzing with Horseshoes, Bocce and Croquet. The B&DSS is keen to be a central focus within the community of Barriere. If you are interested in hearing more about Pickleball, contact: judi.klontz@gmail. com or call 250-819-0630.