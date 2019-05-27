Pickleball club members win place on podium in Kamloops

Two teams that include Salmon Arm Pickleball Club members finished on the podium of the Ladies 3.0 division at the Kamloops Open Pickleball Tournament over the weekend. Ada Durkin and Laura Thibault won bronze, and Kathy Neilsen, playing with out of town partner Debbie Ballance, won gold. (Photo Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Pickleball Club sent a strong contingent of players to the Kamloops Open Pickleball Tournament over the weekend of May 25 and 26.

Seventeen participants from the Salmon Arm club made the trip to Kamloops; a good time was had by all and some managed to snatch a spot on the podium. Ada Durkin and Laura Thibault, both from the Salmon Arm club, finished third in the ladies 3.0 category; Kathy Neilsen and her out of town partner Debbie Ballance won gold in that event.

Also at the top of the podium were Jacquie Delange and Ann McGrath, winning the Ladies’ 3.5 category. Delange was also in on a silver-medalist 3.5 mixed doubles team with Dave Barrie.

Thibault also picked up a second medal, winning silver in the 3.0 mixed doubles playing with partner Paul Millar.

The pickleball club plays independently out of Klahani Park.

