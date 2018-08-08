Pickleball championships coming to Lake Cowichan

Lake Cowichan will play host to the Vancouver Island Pickleball Championships this coming weekend.
The tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Women’s doubles starts on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by men’s doubles at 1 p.m. that day.
Sunday’s schedule has mixed doubles starting at 9 a.m. and men’s and women’s singles at 1 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the tournament will be rescheduled for the following weekend (Aug. 18-19).
The Lake Cowichan pickleball courts are located on Cowichan Avenue.
Visit www.vipa.ca or www.cowichanlakepickleball.ca for more information.