Vancouver Island’s best pickleball players are coming to Lake Cowichan. (Gazette file)

Pickleball championships coming to Lake Cowichan

Tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday

Lake Cowichan will play host to the Vancouver Island Pickleball Championships this coming weekend.

The tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Women’s doubles starts on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by men’s doubles at 1 p.m. that day.

Sunday’s schedule has mixed doubles starting at 9 a.m. and men’s and women’s singles at 1 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the tournament will be rescheduled for the following weekend (Aug. 18-19).

The Lake Cowichan pickleball courts are located on Cowichan Avenue.

Visit www.vipa.ca or www.cowichanlakepickleball.ca for more information.

Previous story
Kelowna girls’ bring home silver from Israel
Next story
Bowen targets World U-17 Challenge roster spot at Hockey Canada camp

Just Posted

Man arrested after grassfire lit on Penticton Indian Band land

 

Ukulele camp returns for 12th year

  • 11 hours ago

 

Pickleball championships coming to Lake Cowichan

 

Remains of 31-year-old man found in West Kelowna identified

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read