PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

On the weekend of Nov. 15-16, the Port Hardy Secondary School girls volleyball team travelled to Duncan to compete in the Senior “A” Island tournament at the Duncan Christian School.

“The girls played amazing and placed fourth overall on the Island,” said coach Kenzie McDonald. “Watching our team play makes volleyball look very fun. We are very connected and look like a family on and off the court. Our team is very large, consisting of 15 girls and everyone is supportive, whether they are on the court or on the bench.”

McDonald noted there has been some huge improvements from the start of the season until now, “and as a coach that makes me very proud. The girls stepped up to the plate this weekend and really gave it their all. I am so impressed that our team, consisting of mostly grade 8’s and 9’s, were able to compete and be successful at the senior level. I think that we have a very bright future and am looking forward for the years to come.”

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out afterwards, which were received by libero Madison Grenier and setter Emily Walker for their amazing efforts all weekend on the courts.

