Photos: Yeti Rugby takes on Okanagan and Shuswap teams at Abominable Tournament

The tournament was held on Little Mountain fields

Leif Ellingsen from Merritt charges past his opponents at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Deep, slushy, wet snow failed to slow down the action as rugby players from around the Okanagan and Shuswap battled it out on Little Mountain fields for the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.

