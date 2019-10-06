PHOTOS: WLMHA peewee rep teams get first taste of competition at icebreaker

Three Williams Lake teams were in action

Williams Lake Peewee Tier 3 Timberwolves player Lucas Sanford skates in on goal to bury a shot on the Prince George goaltender in Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Icebreaker Tournament action last Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Minor hockey officially got underway in the lakecity Sept. 28-29 when the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association hosted its Peewee Rep Icebreaker Tournament.

Teams from Williams Lake — peewee female, peewee tier 2 and peewee tier 3 — each played multiple games throughout the weekend versus teams from Prince George and Quesnel as coaches worked to finalize their rosters for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Peewee Timberwolves punch ticket to provs after playoff win thrillers

This year’s 2019/20 season marks the first time WLMHA will ice a team in each of the three above divisions, as interest at the rep level is particularly high this season for the age group.

The teams will now settle into their regular season schedules with their home tournaments slated for Nov. 15-17 (Peewee Tier 2/3) and Nov. 22-24 (Peewee Female).

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter