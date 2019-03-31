PHOTOS: Victoria Royals take 3-2 playoff series lead after beating Kamloops

The Victoria Royals are taking names this playoff season, collecting a high-stakes win during game 5 against Kamloops this weekend.

Forward Phillip Schultz helped lead the Royals to a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night – pushing the team ahead to lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Schultz scored three goals and an assist during the game, collecting a hat-trick on the way to the Royals’ win. D-Jay Jerome, Noah Lamb and Tanner Sidaway came in with the other three goals.

Goaltender Griffen Outhouse saved 27 of 30 shots.

Royals’ forward Alex Bolshakov, of Seattle, made his first WHL playoff appearance after playing in give regular season games. He was selected by the club in the fourth round, 69th overall, in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

Despite Saturday night’s success, the Royals recently lost forward Kody McDonald to an indefinite suspension after a match penalty. McDonald was suspended after he swung and hit a Kamloops Blazers player and the team’s trainer with his hockey stick.

The Royals will continue the round 1 match-up against Kamloops on April 1 at 7 p.m.at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C.

If necessary, the teams will meet back in Victoria April 3 for game 7. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at selectyourtickets.com.

