PHOTOS: Vees best Warriors during Teddy Bear Toss game

The teddy bears were flying in just under one minute into the first period

The Penticton Vees were the champs during Friday night's game against the West Kelowna Warriors. Fans' teddy bear donations flew onto the ice in just under one minute into the first period.

In just under one minute into the first period, the teddy bears were flying last night at the Penticton Vees Teddy Bear Toss game against the West Kelowna Warriors.

Jaskon Niedermayer was quick to open the scoring for Penticton thanks to a pass from Nico Somerville in the left point.

Niedermayer bested Warriors goalie Brock Baier glove side for his 8th goal of the season.

After the stuffed animal donations for the Salvation Army were cleared from the ice following Niedermayer’s goal, the Vees extended their lead with a goal by Jack Barnes at the 7:27 mark thanks to a pass from Tristan Amonte below the goal line.

West Kelowna made it onto the board at 12:18 when Carter Wilkie took advantage of a turnover and fired the puck past Yaniv Perets on his blocker side.

The second period was Tyler Ho’s time to shine, scoring the first of his two goals at the 13:54 mark, after getting the puck from Amonte in the left-wing corner.

Ho fired the puck from the top of the left face-off circle, where it whizzed past Baier’s glove.

Ho’s next goal came a few minutes later at the 17:31 mark when he took a pass from Conner Hutchison in the left wing and fired it past Baier’s blocker.

The Penticton Vees would put one more point on the board before the game let out, thanks to a power play.

Danny Weight sent the puck to Carson Kosobud from the right wing and Kosobud wired a wrist shot from the left face-off circle past Baier on his blocker side.

Perets stopped 17 out of 18 shots on net and Baier stopped 40 out of 45.

The second game in this home-and-home weekend starts tonight at the Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna at 6 p.m.

