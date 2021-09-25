Canucks defenceman Alex Kannok-Leipert tries to control a puck in the air during day three of the club’s training camp in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks hold final day of training camp in Abbotsford

NHL team next travels to Spokane to take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night

The first-ever Vancouver Canucks training camp in Abbotsford is officially in the books.

The National Hockey League club wrapped up the three-day event at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Sept. 25), with its biggest crowd, more drills and a second scrimmage.

Players were separated into the same groups as Friday (Sept. 24), and the White team earned its second straight win over the Blue team with a 3-1 win.

White goal scorers were Tanner Pearson, Jonah Gadjovich and Nils Hoglander. Blue got a goal from Alex Chiasson.

Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

Vancouver now travels to Spokane to take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Sept. 26). They return to Abbotsford on Monday (Sept. 27) to host the Calgary Flames.

Both of those games are streaming online.

The regular season opener is set for Oct. 13 in Edmonton against the Oilers, while the home opener is Oct. 26 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Williams Lake Slo-Pitch season wraps up with 22-team tournament
Next story
Last-minute Fajardo TD gives Roughriders wild 31-24 victory over B.C. Lions

Just Posted