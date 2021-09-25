PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks hold final day of training camp in Abbotsford

NHL team next travels to Spokane to take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night

Canucks defenceman Alex Kannok-Leipert tries to control a puck in the air during day three of the club’s training camp in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The first-ever Vancouver Canucks training camp in Abbotsford is officially in the books.

The National Hockey League club wrapped up the three-day event at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Sept. 25), with its biggest crowd, more drills and a second scrimmage.

Players were separated into the same groups as Friday (Sept. 24), and the White team earned its second straight win over the Blue team with a 3-1 win.

White goal scorers were Tanner Pearson, Jonah Gadjovich and Nils Hoglander. Blue got a goal from Alex Chiasson.

Big pop from the @AbbyCentre crowd as the @canucks final training camp scrimmage faces off. pic.twitter.com/S79oicjGXn — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 25, 2021

Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

Vancouver now travels to Spokane to take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday (Sept. 26). They return to Abbotsford on Monday (Sept. 27) to host the Calgary Flames.

Both of those games are streaming online.

Details for watching Canucks games next two days: * Canucks have waived their regional blackout Sunday so fans can watch the Kraken broadcast on https://t.co/NMW3npmhg0 as Sportsnet isn't producing/showing the game. * Monday's game will be streamed on https://t.co/lOrGs5btkU — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) September 25, 2021

The regular season opener is set for Oct. 13 in Edmonton against the Oilers, while the home opener is Oct. 26 vs. the Minnesota Wild.

solid Saturday turnout at #Canucks camp in Abbotsford. Largest crowd of the week and scrimmage still an hour away pic.twitter.com/I0nHqrwbwO — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) September 25, 2021

Dominant offensive zone shift for Boeser line, controlled play for what felt like at least a minute down low pic.twitter.com/Tpx6g1N3Cv — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 25, 2021

RELATED: PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks open training camp in Abbotsford

North Delta Reporter