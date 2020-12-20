PHOTOS: Troll Ski Resort opens

The ski hill between Quesnel and Wells is open every day during the Christmas holiday except Dec. 25

Getting on the T-bar Saturday, Dec. 19 at Troll Ski Resort. The ski hill, located on Highway 26 between Wells and Quesnel, opened for the 2020-21 season on Dec. 18. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Troll Ski Resort is officially open, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

After pushing back its start day by a week due to warm weather, the ski hill, which is located on Highway 26 between Quesnel and Wells, opened Friday, Dec. 18. At this time, there are limited runs open, including Snowwhite, Bambi, Astrids Alley, Overlander and Rush. The Troll face is not open yet.

The rental shop opens at 8:30 a.m., and lifts open at 9 a.m. each day, with the last run at 3:20 p.m. The silver lift runs from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Rentals are cash only. For other purchases, because the dial-up Internet is slow, Troll recommends paying by cash or cheque.

To keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of changes at Troll this year, and skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to check trollresort.com before heading to the hill.

Masks are mandatory in all public places, including inside the buildings and in lift lineups.

The cafeteria is open throughout the day but is operating in a take-out style. You can enter through the front entrance for the cafeteria, place your order, then exit through a side door and eat outside at your vehicle or at picnic tables.

Troll has an outdoor window access through the ski school building to purchase tickets.

“We are striving to get people up the mountain and maintain Troll as a great place to reduce your stress levels, reconnect with nature while enjoying the social aspects of skiing and snowboarding, while naturally physically distancing,” Troll says on its website.

Troll is open every day during Christmas break except for Dec. 25. After the break, the ski hill will operate Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays each week.

Season passes are available at Rocky Peak Adventure Gear in downtown Quesnel, and season pass holders will receive IQonboard disks, which are to be worn with your pass to track who is entering the lodge or ski school to help with potential contact tracing if needed. Troll has decided to shoulder the majority of the cost for these IQtags, but pass holders who would like to support Troll in this initiative are more than welcome to donate $10-20 for the use of the tag for the season.

Day pass purchases, and 10-day passes will sign in on the days they come to the hill.

For updates, visit Troll’s Facebook page or trollresort.com.

Riding the T-bar Saturday, Dec. 19 at Troll Ski Resort. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Learning to ski at Troll Ski Resort Saturday, Dec. 17. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Skiers enjoy the second official day of the 2020-21 season Saturday, Dec. 19 at Troll Ski Resort near Wells. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Skiers enjoy the second official day of the 2020-21 season Saturday, Dec. 19 at Troll Ski Resort near Wells. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Riding the T-bar up the bunny hill Saturday, Dec. 19 at Troll Ski Resort. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Skiers and snowboarders enjoyed some snow Saturday, Dec. 19 during the second official day of the 2020-21 season at Troll Ski Resort near Wells. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)