PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

As people throughout B.C. commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Olympics, the celebration has hit close to home for one journalist in Chilliwack.

Ten years ago, Chilliwack Progress photojournalist Jenna Hauck was one of two photographers with Black Press Media who covered the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Recent talk of the anniversary has brought back fond memories and as a result, Hauck is sharing her top 10 photos from the games, including Sidney Crosby celebrating his gold-winning goal in men’s hockey against the U.S., an image of snowboarder Johnny Lyall jumping through the Olympic rings during the Opening Ceremonies, and a super fan who turned a hockey lamp into very Canadian piece of head-wear.

One image that still brings a smile to her face is that of West Vancouver-born Dale Begg-Smith (who was representing Australia at the games) appearing clearly displeased with his second-place win. He was standing beside Canada’s Alexandre Bilodeau on the podium following the men’s moguls freestyle skiing event. Not only had Bilodeau placed first in the event, but it was also a huge win for the country as it was Canada’s first gold medal of the 2010 games.

Another of Hauck’s Olympic images garnered national attention when it won second place in the Olympic feature category of the News Photographers Association of Canada’s Pictures of the Year awards in 2011. In the image, American cross-country skier Torin Koos, appears to be headless while resting after completing the final lap in his race.

