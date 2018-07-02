PHOTOS: Thousands in cash awarded at 92nd Annual Williams Lake Stampede

Another Williams Lake Stampede is in the history books.

After four days and five rodeo performances at the 92nd Annual Williams Lake Stampede, successful rodeo contestants are marching away with cash lining their pockets after placing high in the money in their respective events.

The overall results are in following Monday’s fifth and final performance.

The top five in each event are as follows:

Saddle Bronc

1.) Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alta. – 87.5 on Midget – $4,072

2.) Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK – 84 – $3223

3/4.) Tyler Corrington, Hastings, MN – 83.5 – $2460

3/4.) Jim Berry, Rocky Mtn House, Alta. – 83.5 – $2460

5/6.) Sam Kelts – Stavely, Alta. – 82.5 – $1,187

5/6.) Jake Finlay – Goodwell, OK – 82.5 – $1,187

Bareback

1.) Richmond Champion, Dublin, TX – 87.5 on Tweety Bird – $3,767.52

2.) Ky Marshall, Bowden, Alta. – 86.5 – $2,982

3.) Cole Goodine, Carbon, Alta – 86 – $2,511

4.) Gavin DeRose, Kamloops – 85 – $2,040

5/6.) Michael Solberg, Sunnynook, Alta. – 81.5 – $1,098

5/6.) Dantan Bertsch, Eastend, Sask. – 81.5 – $1,098

Bull Riding

1.) Brock Radford, Dewinton, Alta – 89.5 on Pig – $4,105

2.) Garrett Green, Meeting Creek, Alta. – 86.5 – $3,250

3/4.) Cody Lee Coverchuk, Meadowlake, Sask. – 86 – $2,480

3/4.) Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask. – 86 – $2,480

5.) Luke Gee, Stanford, Man. – 85.5 – $1,368

Calf Roping

1.) Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA – 8.3 seconds – $4,111

2.) Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alta. – 8.5 seconds – $3,768

3.) Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Texas – 8.6 seconds – $3,312

4.) Wyatt Branden, Barrhead, Alta. – 8.7 seconds – $2,855

5.) Clayton Smith, Eckville, Alta. – 8.8 seconds – $2,398

Steer Wrestling

1.) Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Montana. – 3.6 seconds, $3,908

2.) Chance Butterfield, Ponaka, Alta. – 3.9 seconds – $3,582

3.) Tyson Willick, Blaine Lake, Sask. – 4.1 seconds – $3,148

4.) Baillie Milan, Cochrane, Alta. – 4.2 seconds – $2,714

5.) Blake Gagnon, Red Deer County, Alta. – 4.3 seconds – $2,279

Ladies Barrel Race

1.) Carman Pozzobon, Savona – 16.427 seconds – $4,291

2.) Taylor Manning, Yellowhead County, Alta. – 16.464 seconds – $3,432

3.) Nicole Laurence, Cresson, Texas. – 16.469 seconds – $2,789

4.) Shayna Weir, Ponoka, Alta. – 16.569 seconds – $2,145

5.) Bailee Switzer, Aneroid, Sask. – 16.657 seconds – $1,716

Novice Saddle Bronc

1.) K’s Thomson, Lundbreck, Alta. – 79 – $931

2.) Hunter Sawley, Fox Creek, Alta. – 72 – $698

3.) Jake Burwash, Nanton, Alta. – 71 – $465

4.) Lucas Macza, High Rier, Alta. – 69 – $232

Steer Riding

1.) Dusty Golden, Mayerthorpe, Alta. – 80 – $977

2.) Tanner Skene, Prince Albert, Sask. – 79 – $733.32

3.) Tristen Manning, Yellowhead County, Alta. – 75 – $488.88

4.) Darrion Ference, Consort, Alta – 74.5 – $244

Team Roping

1.) Roland McFadden (Vulcan, Alta.) and Devin Wigemyr (Brooks, Alta.) – 4.9 seconds – $2,487.24

2/3.) Dawson Graham (Wainwright, Alta.) and Dillon Graham (Wainwright, Alta.) – 5 seconds – $2,141

2/3.) Brandon Beers (Powell Butte, OR) and Mike Beers (Kamloops) – 5 seconds – $2,141

4.) Jace Lambert (Langley) and Nick Teixeira (Kamloops) – 5.5 – $1,727

5.) Clint Buhler (Okotoks, Alta.) and Tyrel Flewelling (Lacombe, Alta.) – 5.6 seconds – $1,450

