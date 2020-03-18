From left, Team Plant skip Dave Plant, third Dean Rubisch, second Ralph Givens and lead Brad Kotzer, winners of the Quesnel Curling Club’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Open Bonspiel on March 15. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

PHOTOS: Team Plant wins Quesnel Curling Centre’s St. Paddy’s Day Bonspiel

Team Waffle won the B Event, while Team Brown won the C Event

  • Mar. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Quesnel Curling Club hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Open Bonspiel March 13-15 to wrap up the season.

This year’s bonspiel saw 18 squads take the ice to compete in the weekend-long event, which has historically been one of the Quesnel Curling Centre’s biggest and longest-running events.

“The St. Paddy’s originally started as our men’s championships, and then we opened it up so that the ladies could take part in it and as of this weekend, I’d say that this bonspiel has been going on for about 65 to 70 years,” said club co-ordinator and bonspiel competitor Dave Plant.

The event was one of the only sporting events to remain scheduled in Quesnel since the COVID-19 outbreak, and while a few teams dropped out of the bonspiel, replacements were found and the event ran smoothly. Plant says everyone who participated had a great time despite all of the sombre news around the world.

“With everything going on in the world and everyone trying to keep it together, it was a pretty good time,” he said. “We had a band on Saturday night and everybody who participated had a good time and it was a lot of fun for our year-end wind up. Most people were very cautious, you know, fist bumping instead of shaking hands and doing their best to keep everything civil.”

The A Event saw Team Plant take on and defeat Team Hedden in the finals. Team Plant came out on fire, scoring one in the first and second ends, followed by three in the third and another one in the fourth to lead Team Hedden 6-0 after four ends. That would be all the points Team Plant needed, as Team Hedden would manage to score back-to-back points in the fifth and sixth but it wouldn’t be enough to stay alive, as they shook hands after the seventh end. Team Plant won the match with a final score of 6-2. Team Plant is made up of skip Dave Plant, third Dean Rubisch, second Ralph Givens and lead Brad Kotzer.

The B Event saw Team Waffle face off against Team Cindric. Team Waffle had the ice figured out perfectly, as they scored three in the first, two in the second and four in the third to take 9-0 lead after three. Team Cindric scored one in the fourth but decided to shake hands, as Team Waffle won the match 9-1. Team Waffle is made up of skip Brady Waffle, third Eric Erikson, second Dave Vatamanuick and lead Mike Pagurut.

The C Event pitted Team Shpak against Team Brown. This match would turn out to be the tightest of the final events, with Team Shpak leading 3-2 after four ends. The two teams would trade points back and forth and end up in a 5-5 tie after the seventh. In the end, it would be Team Brown who came from behind to win the match 7-5. Team Brown is made up of skip Chris Brown, third Jason Kozuchar, second Mark Rookson and lead Shane Goodwin.

READ MORE: Wilf Smith Memorial Curling League Lions Cup Bonspiel a hit

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer

Previous story
Strathcona Nordic ski team sixth in aggregate standings

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Babine Lake land transfer in progress; open house held to discuss transfer

    Landowners around Babine Lake are questioning the Provincial Government's deal with Lake Babine Nation to transfer some crown lands in the region to the First Nation and are concerned the deal will make their properties land locked.

  • PHOTOS: Team Plant wins Quesnel Curling Centre’s St. Paddy’s Day Bonspiel

    Team Waffle won the B Event, while Team Brown won the C Event

  • Last year $13,440 in coupons used

    Food program backed

  • Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

    Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

  • Moose lounging near Burns Lake

    Gunter Hoehne captured this photo of a very young bull moose out his window chewing on shrubs.

  • Houston seniors keeping active by curling

    Seniors in Houston keep active one way by curling every Thursday from 10 a.m. till noon. It's great exercise and lots of fun and open to any seniors, $10 for drop in and lunch is served after the game. There will be two more dates before the ice goes out so come on out and join in the fun. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Burns Lake Little League needs volunteers

    The Burns Lake Little League is in serious need of volunteers, or the league may not be able to go ahead this year. The program has only been running for three years, and with limited personnel. The three returning volunteers are working hard to find ways to bring new people aboard.