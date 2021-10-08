PHOTOS: Sunny skies for 1st cross country meet of school year in Chilliwack

Full results of Grade 6 to 12 cross country races at Twin Rinks in Chilliwack

Grade 6 and 7 students take part in the fall cross country meet at Twin Rinks on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Red and golden autumn leaves were the backdrop for the first cross country meet of the school year in Chilliwack on Thursday.

About 135 kids in Grades 6 to 12 took part in the event which even saw a handful of students from outside the Chilliwack School District take part.

The cross country meet took place at Twin Rinks with a three-kilometre route for Grade 6 and 7 students, four-kilometre route for Grade 8 and junior kids and a five-kilometre route for senior students.

Here are the full results of the fall Chilliwack cross country meet on Thursday, Oct. 7:

Grade 6 and 7 boys three-kilometre race

• Jean Viljoen Highroad 12.23

• Laken Olson VMS 12.24

• Mason Johnston VMS 12.45

• Evan Fawcett VMS 12.45

• Darius Parsons VMS 13.39

• Joshua Walelign MSMS 13.41

• Jake Funk Highroad 14.05

• Jack Blatz VMS 14.13

• Kael Vandebeek VMS 14.13

• Jackson Lock MSMS 14.24

• Coby Kidwell VMS 14.28

• Ole Terepooli VMS 15.01

• Zayne Trelivin VMS 25.02

• Owen Ooms VMS 15.03

• Kieran St Amour VMS 15.18

• Max Ferguson MSMS 15.24

• Chase Verschuur VMS 15.36

• Nathan Harder Highroad 15.38

• Jaxon Deakins Unity 15.48

• Matthew Gilleard CMS 15.49

• Bryce Webber VMS 15.49

• Owen Calver VMS 15.49

• Carter Derksen MSMS 15.50

• Ben Peters 15.52

• Archer Spielman VMS 16.03

• Danny Ensink Unity 16.07

• Jikai Li CMS 17.09

• Carlo Middlekoup MSMS 17.23

• Dean Elliot MSMS 17.28

• Jacob Thiessen CMS 17.37

• Evan Biersteker VMS 17.39

• Noah Psihogios Unity 18.50

• Dylan Kennedy VMS 18.50

• Jayden Park VMS 18.54

• Ethan Ritchie VMS 20.37

• Jacob Dykstra VMS 22.17

Grade 6 and 7 girls three-kilometre race

• Avery Verduzco CMS 13.12

• Haley Taner VMS 13.51

• Petra Siebert VMS 14.44

• Alisa Liu VMS 15.03

• Emersyn Provost VMS 15.06

• Danika Haviland MSMS 15.10

• Jessenya Vallely VMS 15.25

• Sophie Bruce-Walkem CMS 15.46

• Jordan Friesen MSMS 15.47

• Rebecca Doerfling VMS 15.47

• Amelia Kassel VMS 15.48

• Nadege Henderson CMS 16.00

• Lyla Andris VMS 16.05

• Eden McHale CMS 16.28

• Avery Boszak MSMS 17.06

• Keandra DeGroot CMS 17.08

• Amaya Sarafinchan VMS 17.38

• Hannah Wannamaker MSMS 19.04

• Lilly Dyck MSMS 20.27

• Brooklynn Fernandez MSMS 20.38

• Oisin Aherne VMS 21.32

• Mackenzie VanTilburg VMS 22.02

• Emily Firth VMS 22.14

• Sydney Solberg MSMS 22.42

• Abigail Trites CMS 22.38

Grade 8 and junior boys four-kilometre race

• Will VanSchagen Sardis 14.54

• Miles Graham Unity 14.54

• Jody Shi Sardis 16.00

• Riley Simmonds VMS 16.09

• Luke Gibbons Unity 17.06

• Ryan Mussell CMS 17.10

• Casey Scheirling Unity 17.12

• Zach Bos MEI 17.24

• Daniel Aniogbe Mission 17.32

• Jonah Kassel VMS 17.32

• Isack Crapo Mission 17.38

• Jaden Davidson Mission 18.27

• Sebastian Balcan Unity 18.52

• Sehjad Bagri MSMS 19.00

• Brighton Irwin Sardis 19.01

• Jonah Dyck VMS 19.07

• Tristan Speton-Harvey Sardis 19.36

• Ronald Brown Mission 19.43

• Jett Vershuur VMS 19.56

• Kuba Foik GWG 20.27

• Nonit Gupta Peter Ewart Middle 20.51

• Keenan Lucchetta CSS 21.13

• Paxton Lunner Highroad 21.25

• Hudson Provost VMS 23.16

• Hudson Li Peter Ewart Middle 24.01

• James Ritchie VMS 24.53

Grade 8 and junior girls four-kilometre race

• Paige Colby GWG 16.46

• Maelyn Epp MSMS 18.15

• Charley Ball GWG 19.01

• Elizabeth Doerfling VMS 19.07

• Mya Onos CSS 19.39

• Pearl Ensink Unity 19.44

• Amadora Neufeld Unity 19.45

• Chelsea Padgam Sardis 20.10

• Emily Sprott GWG 20.27

• Isabella Mcphee CSS 20.59

• Calliope Jared-Braun CSS 21.12

• Sadie Slaughter Mission 21.16

• Emily Mckinnon Mission 21.23

• Bay Jean Miller MEI 21.32

• Holly Vermette Unity 21.45

• Macy Unruh Unity 22.11

• Angel Zhao Mission 22.31

• Abigail McCawley Mission 22.49

• Aprille Hillier Unity 22.50

• Riley Shosny Mountain 22.56

• Geargina Lejaluo Peter Ewart Middle23.33

• Samantha Kranabetter MEI 24.19

• Mia Merz GWG 24.53

• Marena Hernana Acosta VMS 28.50

Senior boys five-kilometre race

• William Burke Mission 18.55

• Mackenzie Lascelle GWG 19.52

• Daichi Yuasa CSS 21.49

• Colin Hunter REMountain 22.09

• Samrath Aulakh MEI 23.59

• Max Drury MEI 24.57

• Nick Longshore CSS 25.47

• Colton Mcbride CSS 28.23

• Morgan Montanti REMountain 29.29

• Jamison Ladd GWG 33.13

Senior girls five-kilometre race

• Christina Peet Williams CSS 18.50

• Sophia Klassen Sardis 23.51

• Allyssa Hutchison MEI 23.51

• Giorgia Bittoni GWG 24.30

• Vanessa Pirani MEI 27.02

• Veronica Fava REMountain 27.33

• Kiran Sandhu REMountain 28.17

• Gabrielle Chan MEI 28.40

• Chiara DeVita REMountain 29.07

• Alice Sironi Sardis 29.27

• Erika Wildervanck Sardis 29.28

• Emma Rohlfing CSS 29.29

• Kirari Miyashita MEI 29.56

• Emma Nichols GWG 30.03

• Lara Fronert Sardis 32.28

• Oliva McKenzie MEI 34.31

