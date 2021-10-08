PHOTOS: Sunny skies for 1st cross country meet of school year in Chilliwack

Red and golden autumn leaves were the backdrop for the first cross country meet of the school year in Chilliwack on Thursday.
About 135 kids in Grades 6 to 12 took part in the event which even saw a handful of students from outside the Chilliwack School District take part.
The cross country meet took place at Twin Rinks with a three-kilometre route for Grade 6 and 7 students, four-kilometre route for Grade 8 and junior kids and a five-kilometre route for senior students.
Here are the full results of the fall Chilliwack cross country meet on Thursday, Oct. 7:
Grade 6 and 7 boys three-kilometre race
• Jean Viljoen Highroad 12.23
• Laken Olson VMS 12.24
• Mason Johnston VMS 12.45
• Evan Fawcett VMS 12.45
• Darius Parsons VMS 13.39
• Joshua Walelign MSMS 13.41
• Jake Funk Highroad 14.05
• Jack Blatz VMS 14.13
• Kael Vandebeek VMS 14.13
• Jackson Lock MSMS 14.24
• Coby Kidwell VMS 14.28
• Ole Terepooli VMS 15.01
• Zayne Trelivin VMS 25.02
• Owen Ooms VMS 15.03
• Kieran St Amour VMS 15.18
• Max Ferguson MSMS 15.24
• Chase Verschuur VMS 15.36
• Nathan Harder Highroad 15.38
• Jaxon Deakins Unity 15.48
• Matthew Gilleard CMS 15.49
• Bryce Webber VMS 15.49
• Owen Calver VMS 15.49
• Carter Derksen MSMS 15.50
• Ben Peters 15.52
• Archer Spielman VMS 16.03
• Danny Ensink Unity 16.07
• Jikai Li CMS 17.09
• Carlo Middlekoup MSMS 17.23
• Dean Elliot MSMS 17.28
• Jacob Thiessen CMS 17.37
• Evan Biersteker VMS 17.39
• Noah Psihogios Unity 18.50
• Dylan Kennedy VMS 18.50
• Jayden Park VMS 18.54
• Ethan Ritchie VMS 20.37
• Jacob Dykstra VMS 22.17
•••
Grade 6 and 7 girls three-kilometre race
• Avery Verduzco CMS 13.12
• Haley Taner VMS 13.51
• Petra Siebert VMS 14.44
• Alisa Liu VMS 15.03
• Emersyn Provost VMS 15.06
• Danika Haviland MSMS 15.10
• Jessenya Vallely VMS 15.25
• Sophie Bruce-Walkem CMS 15.46
• Jordan Friesen MSMS 15.47
• Rebecca Doerfling VMS 15.47
• Amelia Kassel VMS 15.48
• Nadege Henderson CMS 16.00
• Lyla Andris VMS 16.05
• Eden McHale CMS 16.28
• Avery Boszak MSMS 17.06
• Keandra DeGroot CMS 17.08
• Amaya Sarafinchan VMS 17.38
• Hannah Wannamaker MSMS 19.04
• Lilly Dyck MSMS 20.27
• Brooklynn Fernandez MSMS 20.38
• Oisin Aherne VMS 21.32
• Mackenzie VanTilburg VMS 22.02
• Emily Firth VMS 22.14
• Sydney Solberg MSMS 22.42
• Abigail Trites CMS 22.38
•••
Grade 8 and junior boys four-kilometre race
• Will VanSchagen Sardis 14.54
• Miles Graham Unity 14.54
• Jody Shi Sardis 16.00
• Riley Simmonds VMS 16.09
• Luke Gibbons Unity 17.06
• Ryan Mussell CMS 17.10
• Casey Scheirling Unity 17.12
• Zach Bos MEI 17.24
• Daniel Aniogbe Mission 17.32
• Jonah Kassel VMS 17.32
• Isack Crapo Mission 17.38
• Jaden Davidson Mission 18.27
• Sebastian Balcan Unity 18.52
• Sehjad Bagri MSMS 19.00
• Brighton Irwin Sardis 19.01
• Jonah Dyck VMS 19.07
• Tristan Speton-Harvey Sardis 19.36
• Ronald Brown Mission 19.43
• Jett Vershuur VMS 19.56
• Kuba Foik GWG 20.27
• Nonit Gupta Peter Ewart Middle 20.51
• Keenan Lucchetta CSS 21.13
• Paxton Lunner Highroad 21.25
• Hudson Provost VMS 23.16
• Hudson Li Peter Ewart Middle 24.01
• James Ritchie VMS 24.53
•••
Grade 8 and junior girls four-kilometre race
• Paige Colby GWG 16.46
• Maelyn Epp MSMS 18.15
• Charley Ball GWG 19.01
• Elizabeth Doerfling VMS 19.07
• Mya Onos CSS 19.39
• Pearl Ensink Unity 19.44
• Amadora Neufeld Unity 19.45
• Chelsea Padgam Sardis 20.10
• Emily Sprott GWG 20.27
• Isabella Mcphee CSS 20.59
• Calliope Jared-Braun CSS 21.12
• Sadie Slaughter Mission 21.16
• Emily Mckinnon Mission 21.23
• Bay Jean Miller MEI 21.32
• Holly Vermette Unity 21.45
• Macy Unruh Unity 22.11
• Angel Zhao Mission 22.31
• Abigail McCawley Mission 22.49
• Aprille Hillier Unity 22.50
• Riley Shosny Mountain 22.56
• Geargina Lejaluo Peter Ewart Middle23.33
• Samantha Kranabetter MEI 24.19
• Mia Merz GWG 24.53
• Marena Hernana Acosta VMS 28.50
•••
Senior boys five-kilometre race
• William Burke Mission 18.55
• Mackenzie Lascelle GWG 19.52
• Daichi Yuasa CSS 21.49
• Colin Hunter REMountain 22.09
• Samrath Aulakh MEI 23.59
• Max Drury MEI 24.57
• Nick Longshore CSS 25.47
• Colton Mcbride CSS 28.23
• Morgan Montanti REMountain 29.29
• Jamison Ladd GWG 33.13
•••
Senior girls five-kilometre race
• Christina Peet Williams CSS 18.50
• Sophia Klassen Sardis 23.51
• Allyssa Hutchison MEI 23.51
• Giorgia Bittoni GWG 24.30
• Vanessa Pirani MEI 27.02
• Veronica Fava REMountain 27.33
• Kiran Sandhu REMountain 28.17
• Gabrielle Chan MEI 28.40
• Chiara DeVita REMountain 29.07
• Alice Sironi Sardis 29.27
• Erika Wildervanck Sardis 29.28
• Emma Rohlfing CSS 29.29
• Kirari Miyashita MEI 29.56
• Emma Nichols GWG 30.03
• Lara Fronert Sardis 32.28
• Oliva McKenzie MEI 34.31
Â
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.