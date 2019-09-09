PHOTOS: Storm undefeated in regular season

Josh Pederson (17) skates the puck up the ice during VIJHL regular season action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River on Sept. 7, 2019. The Campbell River Storm beat the Saanich Braves 2-0. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm is sitting atop the leader board after a fine opening weekend at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The Storm won both of their games, beating the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 12-1 Friday and the Saanich Braves 2-0 Saturday.

“It feels good,” said Storm Head Coach and GM Lee Stone. “We had a lot of fans out so it was important to give them a good show.”

Ten different players found the back of the net for the Storm over the two games.

“The whole group played exceptionally well,” said Stone. “We’ve got a great young fast team.”

Owen Christensen, in his second season with the Storm, had a hat trick Friday night and an assist Saturday night and sits atop the VIJHL scoring leaderboard with six points. He’s joined in the top 10 by Brian Majic and Josh Pederson who have three points each.

Christensen was named this week’s player of the league.

“Well what can you say about OC that the league doesn’t already know,” said Storm Associate Coach Travis McMillan. “He’s a highly skilled and driven player who always wants to win no matter the situation. His importance to this organization is immense, from locker room leadership to on-ice production.”

Robert Michetti got both starts between the pipes and sits atop the VIJHL goalie leaderboard with a 0.50 GAA.

The Storm are back to business this week preparing for two difficult games this weekend.

They host the Nanaimo Buccaneers (1-1-0) Friday night and the Peninsula Panthers (2-0-0) Saturday night in the third and fourth of five home games to open their season. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

