PHOTOS: Stealers versus Vermin in Langley Baseball final game

Declan Foufoulas of the Langley Vermin fires one across the plate during a weekend tournament on the May 12 weekend Dan Ferguson Langley Times

It was the Langley Vermin versus the Langley Stealers in the final game of a weekend Langley Baseball tournament at City Park on the May 12 weekend.

The Stealers won 7-6.

The Langley Baseball Association has over 50 years’ experience as a Little League ball club and has sent teams the Provincials, Nationals and World Championships, including the 2011 World Series Championship in Williamsport.

READ MORE: Langley team wins Selects game

READ MORE: Ball season begins in the Langleys

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter