PHOTOS: Stealers versus Vermin in Langley Baseball final game

Weekend tournament at City Park

It was the Langley Vermin versus the Langley Stealers in the final game of a weekend Langley Baseball tournament at City Park on the May 12 weekend.

The Stealers won 7-6.

The Langley Baseball Association has over 50 years’ experience as a Little League ball club and has sent teams the Provincials, Nationals and World Championships, including the 2011 World Series Championship in Williamsport.

