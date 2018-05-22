PHOTOS: Stealers versus Vermin in Langley Baseball final game

It was the Langley Vermin versus the Langley Stealers in the final game of a weekend Langley Baseball tournament at City Park on the May 12 weekend.
The Stealers won 7-6.
The Langley Baseball Association has over 50 years’ experience as a Little League ball club and has sent teams the Provincials, Nationals and World Championships, including the 2011 World Series Championship in Williamsport.
