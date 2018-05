Fenway took on Compass at Art Morris Park in Sooke on Thursday night during a regular season men's fastball game.

Fenway defeated Compass 12-4, and Black Press reporter Rick Stiebel was there to capture some of the action.

The next men’s fastball game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m., when Compass will take on the Pirates.