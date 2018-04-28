Photos: Soccer Saturday in Salmon Arm

A player with the Shuswap FC boys rep team attempts to intercept a player from Vernon United FC running the ball up the field during a game at Blackburn Park April 28. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The sports fields of Salmon Arm were overrun with soccer players of all ages April 28 as the season of outdoor games for the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association kicked off in full force.

From the toddlers to the teens, players of all age groups from Salmon Arm and abroad, including the Revelstoke Football Club and the Vernon United FC, flooded out onto the field for games, practice and skills training throughout the day.

While grey clouds descended from on high. the weather managed to hold steady and games went through as scheduled. It’s just the beginning of the season for the Shuswap FC, with weekly games and plenty of tournament action scheduled for the spring/summer season.

