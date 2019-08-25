PHOTOS: Smoke, Fire and Thunder blazes along Mission Raceway

The annual racing event attracted a huge crowd of fans

  • Aug. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Reportedly the largest crowd of the year showed up for the annual Smoke, Fire and Thunder show at Mission Raceway Park on Saturday.

Racing featured everything from doorslammers and nitro Harleys, to Pro-Mods and dragsters, but the stars of the show were One Last Stand and Jelly Belly, two wheel standers that did wheelies all the way down the track, and the jet cars, especially a truck aptly named The Bone Shaker, a modified semi with 18,000 hp, 12,000 lbs of thrust that screamed down the track at over 275 mph.

