PHOTOS: Skiers of all ages enjoy the trails of Bull Mountain

Wellness Day at Bull Mountain: Family Fun in the Snow held just in time before cold snap

Mica Wallin tries to catch some snowflakes on his tongue as he skis down a hill at Bull Mountain. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Dozens answered the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club’s invitation to come and enjoy the Wellness Day at Bull Mountain: Family Fun in the Snow on Saturday, Jan. 11.

While there had been concerns prior to the event that a coming cold snap may have ended in its cancellation, Saturday dawned with a small snowstorm and warm temperatures that were just below zero. Organizers joked that they got the event in just under the wire, as temperatures were expected to plunge to -20 C on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Read More: Fun day a hit at Bull Mountain

While initially the number of people showing up for the free ski day was low, organizers said attendance picked up steadily throughout the day as the sun came out. At its end, skiers were treated to the sight of Hollywood like flakes of snow with the sun peeking from the clouds, giving the event an almost magical feel.

The day was run by the cross country ski club in partnership with the First Nations Health Authority and Caribou Ski Source for Sports. Trail fees, equipment and even beginner coaching were all offered free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

patrick.davies@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter