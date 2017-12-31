Three visitors brave the cold weather on Dec. 31 to cross-country ski on the Candle Creek Trails in Clearwater. Pictured are (l-r) Nadeane Early, Brie Nelson and Reed Early. The Earlys live in Duncan while Brie, their daughter, lives in Calgary.

PHOTOS: Skiers brave the cold

Frigid weather doesn't deter cross-country skiers on the last day of 2017

  • Dec. 31, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Clearwater’s Candle Creek ski trails attract a fair number of skiers on the last day of the year despite frigid temperatures. Wells Gray Outdoors Club has about 30 km of trails at Candle Creek.

SEE MORE: Vikings pillage again! (Feb. 7, 2017)

Previous story
Vipers shut the door on Silverbacks
Next story
VIU wins exhibitions, excited for more basketball in new year

Just Posted

Saanich seeks volunteers for Caddy Bay study

  • 18 hours ago

 

Oak Bay police have invoice for roving tent city

  • 18 hours ago

 

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

  • 18 hours ago

 

PHOTOS: Skiers brave the cold

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read