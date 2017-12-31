PHOTOS: Skiers brave the cold

Clearwater’s Candle Creek ski trails attract a fair number of skiers on the last day of the year despite frigid temperatures. Wells Gray Outdoors Club has about 30 km of trails at Candle Creek.
SEE MORE: Vikings pillage again! (Feb. 7, 2017)
Frigid weather doesn't deter cross-country skiers on the last day of 2017
Clearwater’s Candle Creek ski trails attract a fair number of skiers on the last day of the year despite frigid temperatures. Wells Gray Outdoors Club has about 30 km of trails at Candle Creek.
SEE MORE: Vikings pillage again! (Feb. 7, 2017)
Plenty of successes to celebrate from the last 12 months in South Surrey and White Rock
Pair of articles about bodybuilding garnered strong readership in 2017
This reporter learned to embrace the powder.
Kelowna's Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship
Taryn O'Neill wins silver medal in 3,000 metres at Pan Am U20s in Peru.
Some of the top sports stories from the pages of the Langley Times this past year
Top rinks in province, including two with local connections, compete for Canadians berth