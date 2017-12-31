PHOTOS: Skiers brave the cold

Frigid weather doesn't deter cross-country skiers on the last day of 2017

Three visitors brave the cold weather on Dec. 31 to cross-country ski on the Candle Creek Trails in Clearwater. Pictured are (l-r) Nadeane Early, Brie Nelson and Reed Early. The Earlys live in Duncan while Brie, their daughter, lives in Calgary.

Clearwater’s Candle Creek ski trails attract a fair number of skiers on the last day of the year despite frigid temperatures. Wells Gray Outdoors Club has about 30 km of trails at Candle Creek.

