PHOTOS: SEMO Foundation’s ball hockey tournament draws in 15 teams at Surrey park

Teams battle it out during SEMO Foundation’s annual charity ball hockey tournament at Unwin Park on Saturday (Aug. 10). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Fifteen ball hockey teams descended upon Unwin Park in Newton Saturday (Aug. 10) for day one of a two-day tournament.

The Triton Law tournament is organized to raise money for the SEMO Foundation‘s efforts to feed, clothe and shelter people in the Surrey area.

Each team pays $200 to play in the tournament, which raises money through cash donations and raffle draws for donated items. The goal this year is to raise $20,000.

One of the event organizers Manny Kang told the Now-Leader Saturday that the funds raised “might be a bit shy” of $20,000.

“If we match last year, we’ll be happy,” Kang said of the $15,000 raised in 2018.

SEMO Foundation is named in honour of Kang’s mother, Tarsem “Semo” Kang, whose philanthropic ideals inspired Kang to create the charity about a decade ago, to help others.

The foundation (semofoundation.com) works with organizations including Surrey Food Bank, Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre and Surrey Christmas Bureau, among others, and they also help other groups that come to them.

The tournament continues with the finals on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Unwin Park, with a 9 a.m. start time.

For more information, visit semofoundation.com/triton-law-ball-hockey-fundraiser.

– with files from Tom Zillich

