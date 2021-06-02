Photos: Salmon Arm minor baseball swings back into action

Spectators are not currently allowed at games, including parents, but kids are excited to be back

Jonathan Dewitt, number 28 for The Golden Eagles, and Dominic Hotte, number 34 on The Red Dragons, pictured during their June 1, 2021 game. (Rebecca Scott-Contributed)

Minor baseball has finally returned to the diamonds of Salmon Arm.

According to Rebecca Scott, who manages the website and media for the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association (SAMBA), permission for a return to game play has been granted.

About 300 kids ages four to 18 have played or will be playing their first SAMBA games of the year this week. For some, especially those in the younger age groups, it’s their first games ever. For others, it’s been almost two years since they’ve been on the diamond after last year’s spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, June 1, players in the 9U division faced off in some high-scoring slugfests.

The Golden Eagles defeated The Red Dragons by a score of 12-4, and The Orange Tigers tied Team Purple 9-9.

While spectators are not currently allowed, not even parents, Scott said SAMBA is hoping public health orders will allow spectators soon.

The baseball season continues through to June, and even further for high performance teams.

Barrett Penner of The Golden Eagles is pictured here in mid-swing during the team’s 12-4 victory over The Red Dragons on June 1, 2021. (Rebecca Scott-Contributed)

Catcher Shea Scott of The Golden Eagles waits to see if batter Carter VanDooyeweert of The Red Dragons will make the hit on June 1, 2021. (Rebecca Scott-Contributed)

Evelyn Optland of The Golden Eagles swings during the team’s 12-4 victory on June 1, 2021. (Rebecca Scott-Contributed)